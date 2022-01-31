Kharar: Cops check mall, prominent places

Mohali, January 30
The police today carried out a massive checking exercise at a shopping mall and other important installations in the Kharar area.
Kharar DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, Kharar City SHO Vijay Kumar, Kharar Sadar SHO Ashok Kumar, along with heavy police force, inspected the area.
In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the police have stepped up the vigil in the sub-division. Checking on main roads and patrolling in sensitive locations, residential areas, markets and commercial hub during night hours had also been intensified.
Brar said: “In view of the upcoming elections and instructions of senior officials, maximum police force has been deployed in public places to check any potential crime in the area. The heightened police presence will continue till the election results are declared.”
