Cops conduct counter-terror mock drill

In light of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, the Chandigarh Police conducted a high-intensity mock drill in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, today to assess preparedness and coordination among emergency response teams. It tested readiness levels in response to potential terror threats within the Union Territory.

The simulated threat scenario involved the discovery of a suspicious item in an under-renovation showroom. The area was promptly cordoned off and evacuated by the Operations Cell commandos. A joint search operation was then launched by house intervention teams, bomb detection squad, and dog squad, leading to the successful identification of a dummy bomb hidden in a bag.

Multiple emergency and law enforcement units responded swiftly, including quick reaction teams, PCR vehicles, ambulances from GMSH-16 and the Police Hospital, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence, mobile forensics, CID, and personnel from the local police station.

After a thorough search of the building confirmed no further threats, the dummy explosive was safely transported in a sandbag to the Police Lines, Sector 26, under PCR escort for controlled defusal.