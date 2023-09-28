Cops crack down on illegal immigration agents in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 27

Tightening its noose around those involved in illegal immigration business, authorities have recommended police action against four illegal agents and issued notices to five others who had earlier been booked.

The police have also booked the owners of a local immigration firm, the English Guru Immigration — Gurpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh Bath and Hardeep Singh — for duping several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad. The complainant, Tarlok Singh of Ghaziabad, stated that he had contacted the firm through an advertisement and paid the owners Rs 11 lakh to facilitate his son’s emigration from India to Canada. However, the owners gave him a fake offer letter. When he complained about it, the firm owners returned just Rs 2.5 lakh to him, and they did not even send his son abroad. The immigration firm owners went on to hoodwink a Gurdaspur and an Ambala resident for lakhs.

A case of cheating and criminal conspiracy was registered on September 26. While Gurpreet and Gurinder have been nabbed, Hardeep is still at large.

