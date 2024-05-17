Cops crack down on immigration firms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Cracking down on immigration consultants, who duped people on the pretext of sending them abroad, the police have registered seven cases of cheating.

In one of the cases, Aniket, a resident of Ropar, had alleged that Davinder Singh, alias Jaspreet Singh; Yuvraj Singh, alias Pramjit Singh; Ramandeep Singh Dhillon and others of Sapphire Consultant allegedly duped him of Rs 13 lakh in a matter pertaining to student visa of Australia.

Another complaint against the suspects was received from Priyanshu, a resident of Ludhiana, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 9.62 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Two cases against the suspects have been registered at the Sector 17 police station. An equal number of

cases has also been registered against Vikas Sharma, owner of Immigration Solution, Sector 17. A woman from Patiala had alleged that she was duped of Rs 9.71 lakh. She had approached the company seeking study visa of Canada for her daughter.

One more complainant had alleged that he was cheated of Rs 15.82 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The police have also booked Gurwinder Singh and others of Planet Guide Overseas Consultancy Services, Sector 22, on a complaint filed by Hardeep Singh. He alleged he was duped of Rs 9 lakh. He had paid the amount to the company for sending his brother abroad.

A case has also been registered against the owner of Fly Overseas, Sector 7, for allegedly duping a Ram Darbar resident of Rs 82,500 on the pretext of sending him to Kuwait on work permit. Ashdeep and others of Travel the World, Sector 9, have been booked for cheating a Kerala resident of Rs 1.6 lakh by promising him Canada’s work visa.

