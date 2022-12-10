Cops destroy drugs seized in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 9

The police have destroyed a huge quantity of drugs seized in 55 cases registered in the district this year.

The contraband, mainly opium and poppy husk, was destroyed at a furnace in Punjab Chemical and Corporation Protection Limited at Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi subdivision.

SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said the contraband substances were destroyed in the presence of a committee headed by him, along with SP Amandeep Singh Brar and DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu.

Brar said the destroyed drugs included 26.28 kg of opium, hashish (2.85 kg), heroin (1.619 kg), poppy husk (30.8 kg), smack (4 gm), narcotic powder (326 gm), narcotic pills (40,030), narcotic capsules (3,308), 48 bottles of cough syrups and 33 injections.