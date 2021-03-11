Cops file cancellation report in case against Nexus Malls ED

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The UT police have filed a cancellation report in a sexual harassment case registered against Anil Malhotra, Executive Director of corporate affairs, hospitality, offices and CSR, Nexus Malls, on the complaint of a woman co-worker. The court has accepted the cancellation report after the complainant recorded her statement that she had no objection to its acceptance.

In its order, the court observed, “After perusing the cancellation report and in view of the complainant’s statement and facts and circumstances of the case, the cancellation report of the police is accepted. Bail bonds and surety bonds of the accused stands discharged.”

The case against Malhotra was registered on April 4 this year following a complaint by the woman, who had alleged that he had been stalking, harassing, threatening and blackmailing her. She had stated that they shared friendship in the past when they were working in the same organisation and thereafter. However, for about two years, the accused was mentally harassing her by tracking the location of her phone. A complaint for the same was filed at the Chandigarh Police headquarters. Even after that complaint, the accused did not change his ways and had been trying to contact her, threaten her and blackmail her and even having her attacked in case she does not come to meet him.

The police arrested Malhotra after registering a case under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. He was released on bail on April 11.

Malhotra denied all charges during the arguments on the bail petition. He claimed that the complainant levelled false and frivolous allegations, adding that he himself was a victim of a well-hatched conspiracy. He added that the complaint was moved due to their bitter rivalry. Malhotra claimed that there was no evidence to substantiate the claim that the complainant had been subjected to any harassment or abuse.