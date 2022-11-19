Cops file chargesheet against seven accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Over two and a half months after Sagar, a 20-year-old youth of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, was stabbed to death in a road rage case, the UT police have filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the murder case.

The chargesheet has been filed against Monu Jaiswal, his brother Sonu Jaiswal, Kshitij, alias Cheery Suraj Ambo, Kamal Singh, Karan Pawar and Dilawar. The police have filed the chargesheet under Sections 324, 307, 34, 302 and 212 of the IPC against the accused.

The youth was allegedly stabbed to death following a road rage incident near Hotel Jullundur in Sector 22 here on August 21, 2022. The incident took place around 6 am. A list of over 10 prosecution witnesses had been attached with the chargesheet.

According to the prosecution the incident took place when Sagar and his two friends - Vishal and Nitish - were out for a birthday celebration. Around 5.45 am, the three friends were on their way from the Sector-17 ISBT Chowk to the Cricket Stadium Chowk, Sector 16, in a Hyundai car. When they reached near Jullundur Hotel, Sector 22, a WagonR car was coming out of the parking lot from the wrong side.

An altercation broke out between the youths in both cars, which later turned into a violent scuffle. The accused later attacked the three persons with sharp weapons and sticks. While Sagar was stabbed on the chest and back, Nitish was stabbed on the wrist and Vishal suffered a fracture after being hit with a stick. The accused then fled from the spot.

Sagar was rushed to the GMSH 16 by his friends from where he was referred to the PGI, where he succumbed to his injuries. A murder case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police teams were formed and raids were conducted in the tricity, following which all accused were nabbed on the same day. The car was also recovered.