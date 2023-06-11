Cops identify car in Kharar hit-&-run case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

The police have identified the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case on the Kharar-Chandigarh national highway near City Heart shopping complex in Kharar in which a Chandigarh University student died while her two cousins received injuries on Thursday evening.

The police said a white Swift car was suspected to be involved in the incident and they had the registration number of the car.

“The car number has been traced and the absconding driver will be arrested soon,” said Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi, Kharar DSP.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the 22-year-old MCA II year student was conducted today and the body handed over to the kin. Her two cousins are still recuperating in the hospital.

Deceased Ritika, 22, a native of Raipur Rani near Naraingarh, was a second-year student of MCA, while her cousins Mehak (16) and Manvi (14) from Sadhora, near Yamunanagar, had come to meet her during their summer vacations. Around 10.30 pm on June 8, the three were crossing the road near the Dasehra ground when an unidentified car hit them and sped away.

Pardeep Bakshi, a local resident, rushed the two injured girls to the hospital after stopping a passing ambulance. Ritika was taken to the PGI where she died during treatment.

A case was registered at the City Kharar police station.

CU student died, 2 cousins were injured