Malls, public places on terrorists target list, Chandigarh cops intensified patrolling

Chandigarh, April 24

Around three weeks ago, the UT police had received an alert from a security agency, which stated that the interrogation of a terrorist revealed that he had done a recce of the area near the Burail Jail on the directions of the ISI. Following the alert, the UT police increased patrolling. Sources said a few days ago, they received another alert stating that public places such as malls in the city were on the target of terrorists.

Following repeated alerts, teams of the Operations Cell, an anti-terrorist wing, conducted security checks at public places, including the ISBTs at Sector 17 and 43. Later in the evening, a team of the DSP (Operations), Jasbir Singh, and the in-charge, Operations Cell, Inspector Amanjot Singh, went to the Burail Jail. The police then drove around the road outside the jail and noticed something burning near the wall. The police got alert after they noticed that it was a cordtex wire connected to a detonator. They stepped back and alerted the control room.

Soon, more police teams with an armoured vehicle reached the spot and cordoned off the area. During further search, an abandoned bag was found near the detonator.