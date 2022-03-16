Cops interact with students

Chandigarh, March 15
A team of the Sector 31 police station held an interaction with underprivileged students at Hallo Majra. They were sensitised about drug menace. Inspector Ranjit Singh said an NGO held classes for these children and to contribute towards the cause, the staff of the police station donated a projector to the NGO so that students can get better education.
