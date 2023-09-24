Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

High drama was witnessed at Dhanas as a car, being pursued by the Punjab police, collided with a scooterist this evening.

Sources said the Punjab Health Department received a tip-off about a potential sex determination test racket being run from Khanna. Subsequently, health officials, accompanied by police personnel and a decoy customer, went to the Khanna unit, where they were told to visit Chandigarh for the test.

A driver took them to a man near the PGI. The suspect, who resides in Sector 15, had testing instruments. He carried out a test and said it was a boy.

The suspect was then dropped near the PGI, following which he was nabbed by the police who were following him.

The driver, who accompanied the decoy customer, realised the police were tailing them. In an attempt to escape, the driver collided with a woman on a scooter near Dhanas. Local residents apprehended the driver and handed him over to the Punjab police. The matter was reported to the local police at the Sarangpur police station.

A UT police official said a case had been registered against the car driver and they were investigating the allegations of sex determination. The UT Health Department was also informed about the incident.

