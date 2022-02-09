31 FIRs, 39 arrested after code came into force in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 8

As many as 31 FIRs have been registered and 39 persons arrested for various offences in Kharar in the past one month after the poll code of conduct came into force on January 8.

The Kharar-1 subdivision comprises Kharar city, Sadar Kharar, Balongi, Sunny Enclave and Majat police station area.

Of a total of 31 FIRs, 16 have been registered under the NDPS Act, 14 under the Excise Act and one under the Arms Act.

Eight FIRs have been registered under the Public Property Defacement Act and six proclaimed offenders arrested till now. To maintain peace, action was taken under section 107 and 151, CrPC, against 83 persons, the police said.

Kharar-1 DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “Keeping in view the security of the area, day and night nakas are set up besides carrying out patrolling with the help of para-military forces.”

On January 20, the police arrested an accomplice of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, Happy Singh, alias Amy, a resident of Dohak village in Muktsar Sahib, and seized a .32-calibre foreign-made pistol along with six rounds from him on the Chunni-Kharar road.

A case under Sections 392, 382, 384, 364-A, 365, 473 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against him and his accomplices at the Kharar City police station.

Kharar, being Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s home town, has been under the spotlight for the past three and a half months. There are 17 candidates in the fray in the Kharar Assembly seat elections.

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin

The police arrested a person with 300 gm of heroin near Kurali. The suspect has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Balongi. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Kurali police station. TNS