Cops question aide of terrorist at Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

In a bid to gather information about the people who had planted explosives near the boundary wall of the Burail jail in Sector 51, a team of the UT police today interrogated two persons, including Kuldeep Kumar, alias Sunny, an aide of gangster-turned-Khalistan terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, who were arrested by the Punjab police a few days ago for their involvement in a bomb blast that took place at the Ropar police post in March.

A team of the operations cell went to Nawanshahr to question the suspects, who are in the police custody, and returned in the evening.

The police suspect the involvement of the same terror module in planting explosives in Chandigarh.

The Nawanshahr police had arrested five persons, including Kuldeep Kumar, for their involvement in the bomb blast that took place at the Ropar police post in March. While four suspects were nabbed from various parts of Punjab, the fifth one was arrested from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

A tiffin bomb and its parts hidden in a forest well adjoining the village on the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border, an IED and a pen drive were recovered by the police.

The Chandigarh police suspect the involvement of some banned organisation in the incident as a pamphlet with “Khalistan Action Force” written on it was found along with the explosives.

The explosives were found near the boundary wall of the Burail Jail in Sector 51 on April 23. The IED was defused by a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG).

Besides a brunt cordtex wire and a detonator, a bag containing a lunch box, detonator, nails and a pamphlet was recovered from the spot.