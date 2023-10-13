Cops raid Panchkula bars, seize 5 hookahs

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 12

The police today seized five hookahs from two bars and arrested two persons during a surprise check here.

Sahil of Mani Majra was nabbed for serving illegal hookah at Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11, and Panchkula resident Amit was held with three illegal hookahs at Tequila Bar.

A case has been registered at the Sector-5 police station.

