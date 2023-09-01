Cops take up cudgels against drug trafficking in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

Early morning ‘walk-and-talk’ programmes have been started as part of anti-drug campaign in drug hotspots of the Dera Bassi subdivision. Police personnel mingled informally with people to spread awareness, warn miscreants and gather information.

It was appealed that it’s an end consumer who becomes a peddler and eventually a smuggler. Pledge against not allowing drugs to be sold or consumed would be taken by residents of Trivedi Camp at a morning meeting tomorrow.

The Dera Bassi police said many anti-drugs awareness programmes were planned for the coming week.

An analysis of outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) and de-addiction centres would be conducted. A graffiti competition to create anti-drugs awareness among school students will be held on the wall of the Dera Bassi police station. The police are also planning to organise a sports tournaments for youth at the Lalru police station.

A nukkad natak will be held at Lalru next week.

