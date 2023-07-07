Cops, UK officials unite to fight visa frauds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

With an aim to tackling organised immigration crime, the Chandigarh Police along with the British High Commission today organised a workshop to deliberate on the issue.

Discussions were held between police officials and UK delegates to devise a joint strategy to address the issue. Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, attended the workshop, which was inaugurated by UT DGP Praveer Ranjan.

According to the police, at least 329 immigration firms and 27 recruiting agents are operating in the city under the Immigration Act, 1983, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Recruitment centres work under the Protector of Emigrants, Sector 34, Chandigarh.

In view of the rising number of immigration crime, the city police are working to identify and dismantling the network of erring agents, an official said.