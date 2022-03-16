Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 will begin tomorrow. The government has allowed Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E Limited, to be administered in this age group.

The UT Administration has made all arrangements for the vax drive.

The Health Ministry has also announced a booster dose for all people who are above 60 years of age. There are 75,000 such beneficiaries in Chandigarh, of whom 16,290 with comorbidities have already taken the booster shot. The government has now lifted the comorbidity condition for the precaution dose, which means now anyone aged 60 and above can take the booster shot.

Adequate doses available Adequate doses of Corbevax have already been received by the UT Health Department. All eligible persons are requested to get themselves vaccinated against Covid and continue to observe the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT

There are about 45,000 children in the age group of 12-14 in Chandigarh as per the estimate of the Centre. The beneficiaries can get themselves registered on the Co-WIN app and also “on site” by walking in into a health facility.

Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed receptor binding domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against Vovid-19. It is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2°C to 8°C and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 ml (20 doses) vial pack.

It has been clarified that the vaccine will be administered only to children who have attained the age of 12 on the date of vaccination. The vaccinator and verifier will be responsible to ensure that any beneficiary aged less than 12 on the date of vaccination will not be vaccinated with special attention to those born in 2010.

Of the target group of children, aged 15 to 18, in the city, 83 per cent have been inoculated with the first dose and 44 per cent with both doses.

How to register

Where you can get inoculated

12-14 years (Corbevax)

PGI

GMCH, Sector 32

GMSH, Sector 16

Civil hospitals in Sector 22, 45 and Mani Majra

All health and wellness centres

Vaccination centre at Sukhna

Schools (to be decided in the next few days)

15-18 years (Covaxin)

PGI

GMCH, Sector 32

GMSH, Sector 16

Civil hospitals in Sector 22, 45 and Mani Majra

Adults (18 years and above)

(First dose/second dose/precaution dose) Covishield

PGI

GMCH, Sector 32

GMSH, Sector 16

Civil hospitals in Sector 22, 45 and Mani Majra