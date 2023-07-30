Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

Experts have stressed the UT Administration should carry out repair or restoration work on heritage buildings in accordance with the city’s heritage character.

Expressing concern over the recent paint (red) work carried out on the outer walls of the Government Press Building before the inauguration of the Air Force Heritage Centre, the experts said it directly violated the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

Though the walls were made of red bricks, red paint should have not been applied to these, they said, adding that there were other options available to preserve the uniqueness of the bricks, which, now has been lost forever.

The guidelines explicitly state that any alterations to the outer structure of the heritage buildings require prior approval from the Chandigarh Heritage Committee.

Expressing distress over the action, experts in the field have emphasised the potential irreparable damage to the city’s historical and architectural heritage. Chandigarh, known for its unique identity and cultural significance, has been meticulously designed by renowned architect Le Corbusier, and maintaining its heritage status is of utmost importance, they added.

“The Supreme Court guidelines are in place for a reason — to protect our city’s rich heritage. Neglecting these regulations can lead to irreversible harm to our cultural identity,” says a heritage preservationist.

The heritage committee, responsible for safeguarding Chandigarh’s historical fabric, plays a crucial role in ensuring any development with respect to the city’s unique character and history.

In light of the Government Press incident, experts recommend that the authorities take up the matter with the heritage committee before initiating any further alterations to the heritage structures in the city. This approach will ensure that all projects comply with the established guidelines and receive the necessary approvals, preventing potential damage to the city’s historical structures.

The administration must collaborate with the heritage committee and consider their valuable insights before proceeding with any major decisions regarding the infrastructure.

This approach will help retain Chandigarh's unique charm and historical significance.

According to the recent ruling of the apex court, the heritage committee should be the primary authority when introducing amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP-2031). The UT Administration is obligated to consider and implement the recommendations of the committee on these matters before seeking approval from the Union Government, with a strong emphasis on maintaining the city's heritage status as per Le Corbusier's vision.

‘Painting Govt Press walls in red a violation’