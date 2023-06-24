Corbusier’s drawing goes for Rs 35 lakh in Switzerland auction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

In yet another auction, a drawing by Le Corbusier has been sold for record Rs 34.87 lakh in Switzerland.

Ajay Jagga, member, Heritage Items Protection Cell, UT, said on International Day of Yoga (June 21), a drawing made by the French architect in Chandigarh on November 18, 1960, was auctioned off in Switzerland. “It is also a matter of concern and investigation as to who has taken these drawings out of India,” he said.

Seeking an intervention by the Rajya Sabha, Jagga, in a communication to the Secretary General of the Upper House, stated it was an additional submission to his “petition for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh Heritage Articles) from being auctioned all over the world”, demanding framing of rules and regulations for the protection of heritage (specifically which is less than 75 years of age) as the mandate of the Constitution of India is already there under Article 49 in this regard. In fact, the heritage articles are being auctioned off regularly in foreign countries without any resistance from the Government of India.

“These additional submissions may be taken to their logical end i.e. creation of rules and regulations for protection of heritage of Chandigarh, so that articles cannot be taken beyond the boundaries of India and the ongoing auctions are stopped through diplomatic channels and brought back, as they were taken away in an illegal manner,” he added.