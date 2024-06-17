 Cordon and search ops conducted at drug hotspots in Mohali district : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Cordon and search ops conducted at drug hotspots in Mohali district

Cordon and search ops conducted at drug hotspots in Mohali district

Cordon and search ops conducted at drug hotspots in Mohali district

Special DGP Arpit Shukla and SSP Sandeep Garg conduct an operation in Mohali on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

The Punjab Police conducted a massive state-level Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable areas on Sunday.

With a focus on controlling the drug supply at ‘Point of Sale’, the operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. It was conducted in all 28 police districts of the state simultaneously from 11am to 2pm. Range ADGPs, IGPs, DIGs and CPs, and SSPs were asked to personally supervise the operation in their respective district.

The CP and SSPs were told to plan the operation in a meticulous manner by identifying drug hotspots in their respective districts or certain areas which have become the safe haven for drug peddlers.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who joined Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Nilambari Jagdale and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg in Mohali, said that the Punjab Police in its sincere efforts to eradicate drug menace from the border state has been following a multi-pronged strategy — enforcement, de-addiction and prevention (EDP).

“Under the enforcement part, the police have been focusing on controlling the drug supply at the point of sale by booking small drug peddlers. The illegally acquired properties of big fish are being forfeited under Section 68F of the NDPS Act,” he said. He added that the second line of defence all along the border has also been strengthened to prevent drug smuggling from across the border.

The Special DGP said that after clear directions from the Punjab DGP, a major reshuffle of police personnel — who have been posted at police stations for three or above — is underway across the state.

He said that the police officers have categorically been asked to look into forward and backward linkages of all the cases being registered under the NDPS Act and take strict action against those found in collusion with the drug smugglers. The drug smugglers lodged in jails are also being monitored, he added.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said following the strenuous efforts of the state police to root out drug menace from Punjab, heroin recoveries have jumped 5.6 times since 2017. As per information, the Punjab Police seized a record heroin of about 1346 kg in 2023, while 594kg was seized in 2022, 571kg in 2021, 760kg in 2020, 460kg in 2019, 424kg in 2018 and 179kg in 2017.

Similarly, the conviction rate in the NDPS Act has also improved from 59 per cent in 2018 to 81 per cent in 2023, he added. Apart from the enforcement of laws against drug trafficking, the police has also launched a special campaign against drugs to educate the masses and get support of the general public in the fight against drugs. As part of de-addiction, those who are caught with little quantity of drugs are exhorted to avail the provision of Section 64-A of the NDPS Act. It provides them with an opportunity for de-addiction and rehabilitation, he added.

Sharing details of CASO, the Special DGP said over 450 police teams, comprising over 3,000 police personnel, have cordoned off as many as 280 drug hotspots. During the operation, the police registered 140 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 166, he said.

Shukla said the police teams have recovered 2.7kg heroin, Rs 1.50 lakh drug money, 12.2kg poppy husk, 5,820 intoxicant tablets and a huge quantity of illicit and licit liquor and lahan, besides, impounding 16 motorcycles and three cars.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Punjab Police


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp