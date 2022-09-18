Cordon & search ops in VIP Road area, 11 detained

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 17

As part of their ongoing war against drugs and anti-social elements, the police today conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) and rounded up 11 suspects from the VIP Road area.

The operation was conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The police said hotspots where drugs were prevalent or certain areas which have become shelter/safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements were checked.

“All police personnel were strictly instructed to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner during the course of this operation,” said SSP Vivek S Soni.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “These types of operations are part of the basic policing, which includes keeping vigil at vulnerable spots and making preparations to tackle any untoward situation. Such operations also instil confidence among people, besides helping activate and mobilise the police force.”