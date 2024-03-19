‘Corona volunteer’ consumes poisonous liquid

Mohali, March 18
A protesting corona warrior, Harpreet Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib, consumed a “poisonous substance” from a bottle in front of police personnel in Shivjot Enclave, Kharar, this evening. The 2020 volunteers of the police department have been demanding regularisation of their jobs in the department for two to three years. They have been staging a protest near the main road at the Shivjot Enclave for many days. Around 5.30 pm, the protester at the site took out a bottle from the pocket of his pants and consumed it in public view. Before the police could stop him, he had emptied the bottle. Following this, Harpreet fell down on the ground, and he was taken to Kharar Civil Hospital, from where he was shifted to the PGI.
