'Corruption' dominates Panjab University Syndicate meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Members of the Panjab University (PU) Syndicate today demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged corruption cases reported within the campus.

Sources claimed that today’s Syndicate meeting witnessed a heated exchange of words among PU Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar and members Davesh Moudgil and Satya Pal Jain, who is also Additional Solicitor General of India. The members demanded a free and fair inquiry by the PU authorities into the issues pertaining to alleged corruption.

Earlier this week, a Junior Engineer (JE) was summoned for allegedly taking a bribe for recruiting contractual employees. A special investigation team of the Chandigarh Police is already working on it. It was alleged that many top-level officials were involved in this alleged act of corruption and the PU authorities had started an internal inquiry. This issue had remained the main topic of the meeting.

Moudgil reportedly demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter while Jain asked for a fair and speedy inquiry into the case. “While the two members demanded an inquiry into the matter, the Vice Chancellor was offended by the matter being brought to the House. He was continuously directing the members to not put the university in a bad light,” claimed a member of the Syndicate.

Sources said the meeting, which was scheduled for September 30, had been postponed to avoid discussion on this “corruption on campus” issue.

The Syndicate has allowed maternity leave to women employees of the university (commissioning mothers), including temporary/contractual/daily wage employees (teaching and non-teaching) and in cases of miscarriages/abortion and adoption of child.

The House also allowed the constitution of a separate Board of Studies, both for undergraduate and postgraduate board of studies in applied arts, painting, graphics (print making) and sculpture. Recognition of certain courses, examinations or degrees of other universities and institutes started or introduced with the approval of their respective statutory bodies (approved by the regulatory body concerned), but not offered by Panjab University, were also approved.

Direct recruitment

The House gave its nod to the recommendations of a committee to frame templates and application forms for direct recruitment of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Principal, as per UGC Regulations issued on July 18, 2018.

Honorarium hike approved

The Syndicate has allowed to increase the honorarium given to outside experts (from abroad), who evaluate PhD thesis and conduct the viva voce test, from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000.

