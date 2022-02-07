Corruption, mafia made Punjab coffers empty: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 6

February 20 will prove to be a historic day for Punjab as it would be a day of change; and this time, the people of the state will write a history, a new story.

Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab CM face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said this while addressing people during his election campaign in favour of the party candidates in the Mohali and Dera Bassi Assembly constituencies.

In the Mohali constituency, Mann addressed gatherings at the Balongi market, 3B2 market, Sector 79, the Phase 11 market and the Airport Road and urged them to vote in favour of AAP candidate Kulwant Singh. In the Dera Bassi Assembly constituency, he visited Dasehra Ground in Lohgarh, Zirakpur, Ramlila Ground at Dera Bassi and Lalru Mandi. He asked people to support Kuljeet Singh Randhawa, who is contesting on the AAP ticket.

Addressing people during the campaign, Mann said, “This is a fight to save Punjab, eliminate corruption and mafia in Punjab politics, bring the youth out of the clutches of drugs and to give them good education and employment. This is a fight to save farmers and make them prosperous. For the betterment of Punjab, we have to win this battle at any cost. The responsibility of this historic battle of Punjab is in your hands till February 20. After that, the entire responsibility of Punjab and the people of the state will be ours.”

Mann said the nexus between the drug mafia and politicians trapped and destroyed the youth. He added that due to corruption and mafia, the Punjab coffers were empty and the state government has a debt of over Rs3 lakh crore. On the other hand, the mafia was flourishing and getting richer. “We will fill the treasury of Punjab by eliminating corruption and mafia and make the Punjab government debt-free,” the AAP leader said.

Kulwant put on notice for roadshow

Mohali: AAP candidate Kulwant Singh has been put on notice for flouting the Election Commission of India guidelines against organising a roadshow during the visit of the party's CM face Bhagwant Mann on Sunday. On receiving information about a roadshow in the town, the Returning Officer-cum-SDM Harbans Singh issued a notice to the AAP candidate. A reply has been sought from him within 24 hours. Apart from this, an FIR has been registered at the Balongi police station. The Returning Officer said a video recording of the roadshow was done by the surveillance team.