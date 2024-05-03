Corruption no longer an issue for Opposition, claims BJP’s Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Corruption has been eradicated from the fabric of India due to the crackdown on the social evil by the BJP government. This was stated by Sanjay Tandon, the party candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh at Sewa Bharti in Sector 29 here, he said, “Due to the decisive initiatives against corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is no longer an issue for the Opposition to use against the party during the elections.”

Tandon spoke about the pivotal role played by initiatives such as digital governance, streamlined administrative processes and stringent anti-corruption laws taken by the Modi government in fostering an environment of honesty and accountability.

He said several scams came to light during the Congress regime from 2009 to 2014, shaking the nation with their scale and magnitude of corruption. He referred to big scams like 2G Spectrum scam, Commonwealth Games scam, coal allocation scam, Adarsh Housing Society scam, etc.

Tandon also addressed a public meeting organised by the OBC Morcha at Dadu Majra Colony. He said the Modi government gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission, adding that the PM Vishwakarma scheme would benefit almost 50% of the OBC population.

Meanwhile, members of various business organisations decided to support the BJP candidate. During a meeting, they shared their problems with Tandon and asked him to get the pending works of the city businessmen done and redress their other issues as soon as possible. Businessmen Chander Verma, Neeraj Bajaj, Jagdish Arora, Harvinder Singh Gujral, Satpal Bansal, Anubhav Gupta, Sukhpal Singh, Parveen Gulati, Shaleen Sharma, Sanjeev Vohra, Ajay Bansal and former mayor Anup Gupta were present on the occasion.

Tandon assured them of addressing their issues at the earliest. He said he was trying to find a legal solution for property transfer in the city. He added that the issue would be resolved, whether through ordinance or court. Need-based changes, conversion from lease to freehold were traders’ main demands. They also wanted problems of businessmen of the Industrial Area and club and restaurant owners of Sectors 7 and 26, to end.

Meanwhile, impressed by the policies of the PM, around 300 more persons joined the BJP. They were welcomed by the city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Tandon.

Taking a dig at the Congress and AAP, Malhotra said the alliance partners were against each other in Punjab and seeking votes for each other in Chandigarh. He said INDIA was a coalition with directionless leadership.

