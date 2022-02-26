Council discusses sports matters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The fifth meeting of the Standing Committee for Administrator’s Advisory Council was recently held at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Various issues were discussed regarding development of sports here.

Once again, Olympian shooter Abhinav Bindra, who has been appointed in the committee, skipped the meeting. Meanwhile, Sanjay Tandon, Chairman, Advisory Council, chaired the meeting and it was attended by only two other members, Ravibir Singh Grewal, president, Chandigarh Golf Club; and Nalin Acharya, president, Chandigarh Press Club. Ex-officio members Tejdeep Singh Saini, Director Sports; and Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports, also attended the meeting.

“The committee members took note of the proposal for laying down of a synthetic athletics track at Sector 7 Sports Complex. Officials of the Engineering Department said they were going to float a tender very soon and the work would be completed within six months after the award of tender. The committee members also discussed the matter regarding disbursement of cash awards to the meritorious sports persons.

The Chairman suggested that the cash awards be disbursed quarterly instead of annually. The Director (Sports) said photographs of eminent sports persons were ready for display at the various sports complexes of Chandigarh and those would be installed in coming days. The first draft of the Sports Policy also came up for discussion.