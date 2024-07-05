Council restrains Vikas Malik from acting as Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Assn president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The disciplinary committee of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council has restrained Vikas Malik from acting as the president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association till a decision on the complaints filed against him was announced.

The committee has passed the order in complaint cases filed by some advocates against Malik.

A meeting of the disciplinary committee was held under the chairmanship of Karanjit Singh along with member Rajat Gautam following an order of the High Court directing the Bar Council to decide the complaints within a period of 10 days.

The committee also directed Malik to file replies regarding the allegations of embezzlement of funds of the association and assault on an advocate. The committee has adjourned the hearing for July 5 for filing of replies.

