Councillor among 7 booked for rioting in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, October 10

The police booked Dera Bassi councillor Chaman Saini among seven persons for rioting and obstructing a public servant on duty following a brawl between neighbours on Gubagarh Road here on October 8.

Complainant Kuldeep Singh of Chamkaur Sahib, a truck driver by profession, stated that Bittu, who lived in the same building where he was residing as a tenant, his brother and Saini along with four-five people attacked him around 10 pm over a dispute.

Councillor Saini allegedly abused policemen during the brawl and indulged in a scuffle with them. A case under Sections 323, 341, 148, 186, 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station. All the suspects were absconding, the police said.

#Chamkaur Sahib #Dera Bassi