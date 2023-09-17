Councillor directs officials to repair nursing quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

As part of the ‘Councillor at your doorstep’ programme, area councillor Saurabh Joshi recently visited the Sector-15 nursing quarters. He was accompanied by some officials of the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation. The councillor looked into the run-down condition of the quarters.

Joshi called upon various officials to take stock of the deplorable condition of the crumbling quarters as he visited the area.

Joshi instructed the SDO of the Electrical Department to move all the electrical equipment lying in the park to the substation.

Joshi requested Chandigarh Administration XEN Anil Sharma to make a speedy proposal for repairing the toilets, rooms, lobbies, staircases and terraces in the quarters.

The councillor has also directed public health officers to fix the sewerage.