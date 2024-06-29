Councillor raises concern over road gully work

Chandigarh, June 28
Local councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi has pointed out a ‘flaw’ in the recently-completed gully work along the road separating Sectors 45 and 46 here.
“A wider road would naturally accommodate a wider gully,” Gabi explained, noting that the present gully being narrower would increase the water pressure, leading to structural damage. “The brickwork of the current storm drainage system is inadequate to handle this pressure,” he warned.
The councillor cautioned, “If this drain were to break, houses located not more than 10 ft away would be the worst affected.” He emphasised the need for a cement-coated drainage system to withstand flow of water at high pressure.
