Chandigarh councillor’s husband charged in murder case

Chandigarh, March 13
The city police have filed a chargesheet against three persons, including Sandeep Kumar, husband of AAP councillor Poonam, in a case registered after the murder of 21-year-old Ajay in Sector 25 last year.
The two others named in the chargesheet are Ajay Kumar, alias Kalu, and Rahul, alias Gugad. The chargesheet was filed for offences punishable under Sections 341, 147, 148, 149, 302 and 120B of the IPC.
Ajay was allegedly attacked in the wee hours of December 4, 2023, near Panjab University. He was rushed to the PGIMER and the police recorded his statement before he succumbed to his injuries on December 5.
Ajay had reportedly told the police that around 1.30 am he was riding a bike and when a car hit him near the university. He fell on the ground. Another car arrived on the scene and 4-5 persons started beating him with rods, sticks and other weapons.
On his statement, the police registered the case against Dharmender, Ajay, Sabu, Spati and unknown persons. Later, the police also arrested Sandeep in connection with the murder on the charges of criminal conspiracy.
