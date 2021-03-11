Councillors' panel formed to press for Delhi solution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

A joint action committee of councillors was today formed to lead residents of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to hold a mahapanchayat to get Delhi solution during a meeting of all-party councillors from CHB sectors called by the CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation at the Community Centre in Sector 44-B, here.

“Kuljeet Singh, councillor, Dhanas, Gurbax Rawat, councillor, Sector 40, Jasmanpreet Singh, councillor, Sector 44, and Gurpreet Singh, councillor, Sector 45, are the first batch of four councillors with whom the committee came into being,” said VK Nirmal, secretary general (acting) of the federation.

Gurpreet Singh was unanimously made the convener of the committee. He emphatically stressed that CHB residents once again need, like 2001, to undertake a huge democratic exercise by assembling and sitting in thousands in the coming months in Sector 41 to get Delhi solution.

It was decided that these councillors will now call all other councillors from CHB sectors to a meeting in two days to request them to join this joint action committee. Then, an action plan will be made to assemble thousands of CHB residents in Sector 41 in a month or so. Daylong fasts will be started in all CHB sectors for one month to mobilise thousands for mahapanchayat.

“All member councillors of the joint action committee will spend one full month in their sectors for motivating thousands to come to the mahapanchayat. With the help of the local MP, Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited to the mahapanchayat to provide Delhi solution to 4,00,000 CHB residents,” said Nirmal.