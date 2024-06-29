Councillors pass no-trust motion against president of Zirakpur civic body

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 28

Twenty-one councillors of Zirakpur Municipal Council today passed a No Confidence Motion against MC President Udayvir Singh Dhillon to the Executive Officer Ashok Pathriya.

Among those who submitted their signatures are eight Shiromani Akali Dal councillors, eight from the AAP, two from the BJP, and three from the ruling Congress party. The councillors kept their cards closed by saying that their only aim is to remove the incumbent president from the seat as developmental works have come to a standstill for two years. On being asked who they would lend their support for the president's post, they said they would not support anybody, nor would they claim the post. The rumblings in the 31-member house had been going on for a week.

Zirakpur MC President Udayvir Singh Dhillon said they have the requisite number of councillors, and he does not perceive any threat from the No Confidence Motion. He said the AAP government has been creating hurdles in the development work since 2022, but our struggle will continue.

SAD councillor Dharminder Sharma said development work in the city has come to a standstill. "No one, not even Congress councillors, knows where the budgeted Rs 120 crores have been spent or are being spent. We do not know why Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa is not initiating any action against the Congress-led president," he said.

Executive Officer Ashok Pathriya said, "The reply has to be filed within 14 days. It is the prerogative of the MC President to call a meeting. If a meeting is not called according to the rules, further action will be initiated."

