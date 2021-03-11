Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Councillors today discussed developmental projects pending in their wards with UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by the UT Adviser to address the demands of councillors from Ward No. 1 to 9.

Some of the issues were beautification of entry points of Chandigarh and recarpeting and maintenance of roads. On this, the Adviser assured that he would personally inspect all entry points of the city. He also said maintenance of roads had to be made a regular feature for which directions were passed to the team concerned.

It was also stressed that schools in these wards shall be inspected by a committee comprising the Director, School Education, Chief Engineer, Chief Architect and MC engineers in the presence of the area councillor. Playgrounds for children in colonies were also proposed, on which the Adviser ensured that steps would be take at the earliest.

Taking a serious view of drinking in the open or in parked vehicles, especially in Sector 7, 8, 9, 10 and 26, it was directed that the police shall take strict action against the violators.

The councillors also suggested that at least one community centre should be set up in one ward. The Adviser asked officers to work out the modalities to set up community centres in these areas on the PPP model. The Adviser was also briefed about electric wires hanging loosely in various parts of the city. He asked the officials concerned to do the needful in a time-bound manner to avoid any accident.

The issue of parking of vehicles in parks at Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran and other areas was tabled before the Adviser. He issued directions to the police to impound all such unauthorised vehicles and not to tolerate such violations in future.

The monkey menace in Sector 7 and 8 and shifting of the Sector 26 grain market to Sector 39 were also discussed at length with the officials. The Adviser assured the councillors regarding fulfilment of their demands and directed the departments concerned to work speedily in this direction by following a deadline.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Chief Conservator of Forests Debendra Dalai, Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, SSP Kuldip Singh Chahal, other senior officials of the UT Administration and councillors from Ward No. 1 to 9 were present at the meeting.