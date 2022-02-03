Councillors, residents oppose razing of Mani Majra temple

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

A team of officials, which had come to demolish an old temple in Mani Majra, had to leave empty-handed as area councillors and residents held a sit-in protest.

According to the councillors, in the morning when the officials came to Subhash Nagar in Mani Majra to demolish a temple, people came to know about it and rushed to the spot and held a protest. They sat on the ground and started offering prayers.

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Suman Devi said, “It is an old temple and people have faith in it. The place used to be a dump earlier and nobody cared for it all along. However, when its condition improved and a room was built for the priest, officials have now come to demolish the temple,” she said.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and Congress councillor Darshana Devi also rushed to the spot. Councillors said the matter was raised with the MC Commissioner, following which the drive was stopped.

