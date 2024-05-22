Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Chandigarh, May 21
Taking on INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari on his comment that ‘a vote for Sanjay Tandon is a vote for Anil Masih, the hangman of democracy’, Tandon today said that ‘a vote for me will mean a vote for PM Modi’.
The BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat said so while addressing a gathering, emphasising on the capability of the BJP to provide a better government. “In the current scenario, only the BJP can ensure a stable government, which is crucial for accelerating and completing pending development projects,” he stated.
Tandon highlighted the significant progress made during the decade-long tenure of the Modi government, mentioning numerous development projects that had already been accomplished.
“The BJP plans to implement many more initiatives once the Modi government is re-elected for a third consecutive term on June 4,” he added.
He further asserted that a third term for Prime Minister Modi would transform India’s economic landscape. “In contrast, the INDIA bloc is a coalition of self-serving parties like the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, lacking a clear agenda. Internal conflicts are rampant within the alliance, with many leaders aspiring to be Prime Minister even before the elections,” Tandon remarked.
He questioned, ”When there are so many conflicting interests and ideologies, how can one expect stability from such an alliance. On the other hand, we have Modi, who is a towering leader and who has in two terms proved his mettle as not just a PM, but also as a statesman who has considerable clout globally too.”
“INDIA bloc has no leader to look up to, leave-aside anyone who has the capability to be projected as the PM face,” said Tandon.
Meanwhile, he urged voters to participate enthusiastically in the upcoming election. “I call upon all voters to turn out in large numbers and aim for a 90 per cent voting turnout, setting a new record,” he passionately appealed. He summed up saying again that ‘a vote for me will mean a vote for PM’.
Gadkari to address meet
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will address an ‘Intellectuals’ Meet’ at Lobana Bhawan, Sector 30, here on Wednesday. He will list the achievements of the BJP government.
