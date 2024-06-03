Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The counting of votes for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency on Tuesday will take place at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, said UT Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade.

He said that within the CCET campus, two halls have been designated for the counting process, accommodating a total of 42 counting tables. This setup has been strategically designed to handle the counting process effectively, with an anticipated 15 rounds of counting, he added.

According to a statement released by Chandigarh Administration, each hall is equipped with necessary infrastructure and security arrangements to facilitate a transparent and orderly process.

In addition to the regular counting tables, special provisions have been made for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

The counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am followed by the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 am.

