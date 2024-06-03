Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Chandigarh, June 3
The counting of votes for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency on Tuesday will take place at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, said UT Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade.
He said that within the CCET campus, two halls have been designated for the counting process, accommodating a total of 42 counting tables. This setup has been strategically designed to handle the counting process effectively, with an anticipated 15 rounds of counting, he added.
According to a statement released by Chandigarh Administration, each hall is equipped with necessary infrastructure and security arrangements to facilitate a transparent and orderly process.
In addition to the regular counting tables, special provisions have been made for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).
The counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am followed by the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 am.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound
While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...
India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission
According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...
Sensex, Nifty log biggest single-day gain in 3 years as exit polls predict 3rd term for Modi govt
The 30-share BSE Sensex soars by 2,507.47 points or 3.39 per...
Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation
Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...
Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha
According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...