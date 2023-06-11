Country set to become $5 tn-plus economy, says Rajya Sabha MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

India will be the third financial power of world with $5 trillion-plus economy, said Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, who visited the BJP office here today.

Addressing mediapersons at the party office, Kamalam, Dr Bansal, who is also in charge of Chandigarh Cluster, said in the nine years of the Modi government, India had reached the fifth position in the world with an economy of $3 trillion, and in the coming time, the economy will be $5 trillion-plus, enabling India to reach the third place in the world.

Mayor Anup Gupta, state BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar, Shakti Devshali and Sukhwinder Parmar were also present at the press conference.

Dr Bansal said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in nine years, unmatched service, good governance and welfare of the poor have been witnessed.” Many important initiatives had been taken during the Modi government, including 220 crore vaccine doses administered to about 1 billion people, four crore houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 12 crore gas connections provided under the Ujwala scheme and toilets built in about eight crore houses.