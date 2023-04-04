Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 3

After a string of delays, the country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre is awaiting inauguration.

Key attractions The star attractions of the centre are five vintage aircraft, including a Gnat. In 1971, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon was a pilot of a Gnat detachment based at Srinagar for the air defence of Kashmir Valley against Pakistan air attacks. Among the top attractions is a simulator offering visitors the experience of flying an IAF aircraft.

The centre, being set up at the Government Press building, Sector 18, was likely to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the last week of April, said an official.

The centre, which is expected to draw tourists from both within the country and abroad, has been set on nearly 17,000 square feet area, and it will offer an insight into the rich legacy and glory of the force. There would be guides to help visitors on Air Flight Simulators and cockpit exposure.

The IAF will showcase its vintage aircraft, armament, memorabilia and other artefacts, including audio-video displays. Among the top attractions at the centre is a simulator offering visitors the experience of flying an IAF aircraft.

In addition, the IAF tableau which was displayed at Republic Day Parade has also been set up the centre with all scale models, including Tejas aircraft, Netra aircraft, Parchand Helicopter, Air bus C 295, IACCS Work Station, Global Satellite etc.

The centre, which has eight attractions, includes aircraft models and weapon displays. In addition, informative exhibits including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides, will also be set up. A souvenir shop and a café have been set up at the centre and guides would be deployed after being given training to them.

Among the top attractions at the centre is a simulator offering visitors the experience of flying an IAF aircraft.

This will also act as a platform to motivate and facilitate the youth to join the force. This will not only help provide employment opportunities but also strengthen the force and reinforce national integration.

The star attractions, however, will be five vintage aircraft, including a Gnat, put up at an adjacent intersection. In 1971, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon was a pilot of a Gnat detachment based at Srinagar for the air defence of Kashmir Valley against Pakistan air attacks. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Another aircraft, a MiG-21, has been installed in the parking area of the centre. The fighter aircraft first entered service in 1963.

Air Force “Kanpur-1”, installed inside the centre, was the first one to have been built by India in 1951 by Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh.

The IAF had received the vintage prototype aircraft from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) here for display along with other aircraft at the centre.

Installed in the rear lawn of the centre, HPT-32 primary trainer aircraft was manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and used for training young flight cadets.

A MiG-23 MF, installed at the rear end of the centre, is a swing-wing interceptor capable of delivering an array of missiles, bombs and guided weapons.

Apart from this, a beautiful wall consisting of 58 vintage and retired aircraft of one feet size will serve as a treat to the eyes of aviator lovers of this region.

#indian air force #rajnath singh