Couple booked for assault in Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a man and his wife for allegedly assaulting his mother and her younger son. The woman, a resident of Mani Majra, alleged that her son Ranjit Kumar and his wife, both residents of Thakur Dwara, Mani Majra, assaulted her and her younger son Hardeep Kumar at her house on the intervening night of May 22 and 23. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 325, 425 and 120B of the IPC at the Mani Majra police station on the directions of a court. TNS

NRI duped of Rs 48.8 lakh

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of Harbinder Singh, a US resident, whose local address is Sector 39. He alleged that Parminder Singh of Hoshiarpur and Deepak Arora of Karnal cheated him of Rs 48.8 lakh for providing a bank guarantee for a business, but the suspects gave fake bank guarantees to the complainant in 2019. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Youth held with banned vials

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the police with 20 banned injections. The suspect, Narinder Kumar, alias Deepu, a resident of the NAC, Mani Majra, was nabbed from near the park at the NAC. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station. TNS

Theft reported from Sec 37 house

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported from a house in Sector 37. The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, reported that an unknown person stole two gold rings, three silver anklets, nine silver coins, Rs 4,500, a mobile phone and documents from his house on May 27. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man booked under IT Act

Zirakpur: The police have booked a local resident for making a fake ID on the social media of a 26-year-old woman of Amritsar and posting objectionable material on it. On a complaint of the victim, a case has been registered under sections 354 (D) 2 and 67 of the IT Act against a Zirakpur-based salon employee. The victim stated that she met the suspect at a shop and took her phone number and started calling her. Later, he fraudulently took her picture from the phone and her contact list and started sending objectionable material to her acquaintances. TNS

National Softball Championship

Chandigarh: Punjab and Maharashtra claimed third position in the boys and girls junior category, respectively, on the penultimate day of the 40th Junior National Softball Championship. In the boys' league matches, Andhra Pradesh went down 1-12 to Rajasthan, while Chhattisgarh defeated Punjab 12-0. Rajasthan defeated Punjab 10-0. The final will be played between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.