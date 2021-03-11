In Brief

Couple booked for assault in Mani Majra

Couple booked for assault in Mani Majra

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a man and his wife for allegedly assaulting his mother and her younger son. The woman, a resident of Mani Majra, alleged that her son Ranjit Kumar and his wife, both residents of Thakur Dwara, Mani Majra, assaulted her and her younger son Hardeep Kumar at her house on the intervening night of May 22 and 23. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 325, 425 and 120B of the IPC at the Mani Majra police station on the directions of a court. TNS

NRI duped of Rs 48.8 lakh

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of Harbinder Singh, a US resident, whose local address is Sector 39. He alleged that Parminder Singh of Hoshiarpur and Deepak Arora of Karnal cheated him of Rs 48.8 lakh for providing a bank guarantee for a business, but the suspects gave fake bank guarantees to the complainant in 2019. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Youth held with banned vials

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the police with 20 banned injections. The suspect, Narinder Kumar, alias Deepu, a resident of the NAC, Mani Majra, was nabbed from near the park at the NAC. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station. TNS

Theft reported from Sec 37 house

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported from a house in Sector 37. The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, reported that an unknown person stole two gold rings, three silver anklets, nine silver coins, Rs 4,500, a mobile phone and documents from his house on May 27. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man booked under IT Act

Zirakpur: The police have booked a local resident for making a fake ID on the social media of a 26-year-old woman of Amritsar and posting objectionable material on it. On a complaint of the victim, a case has been registered under sections 354 (D) 2 and 67 of the IT Act against a Zirakpur-based salon employee. The victim stated that she met the suspect at a shop and took her phone number and started calling her. Later, he fraudulently took her picture from the phone and her contact list and started sending objectionable material to her acquaintances. TNS

National Softball Championship

Chandigarh: Punjab and Maharashtra claimed third position in the boys and girls junior category, respectively, on the penultimate day of the 40th Junior National Softball Championship. In the boys' league matches, Andhra Pradesh went down 1-12 to Rajasthan, while Chhattisgarh defeated Punjab 12-0. Rajasthan defeated Punjab 10-0. The final will be played between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

4
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

5
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

6
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

7
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

8
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

9
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

10
Punjab

'Lost a talented artiste with mass connect': Netizens react with disbelief on Sidhu Moosewala's death

Don't Miss

View All
Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Mansa: Musa village in mourning
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Top News

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Canada-based gangster behind Moosewala’s killing, says DGP

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

But Punjab DGP defends it

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them

Sidhu Moosewala death date and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride', fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Amritsar: Markets managed by government call for ramping up fire-safety infrastructure

Securing the border youth with skills their aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' near Phillaur

Diarrhoea outbreak: 22-year-old dies, many taken ill in Garhshankar

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered

Thieves target house of retired bank employee

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay ~25L to deceased’s kin

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body