Couple booked for Lalru murder

Lalru, May 3
The police have booked a local couple for the murder of a man whose partially burnt body was found near a crematorium at Dharamgarh on April 29.
The duo, identified as Ajar, alias Jaan, and his wife Arsi, have absconded. The police have identified the deceased as Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Ward No. 4 here.
Lalru SHO Harjinder Singh said a partially burnt body was found near the crematorium on April 29. During investigation, the police found that Aslam of Guru Nanak Colony here reported that his brother Mohammed Ashraf was residing there for the past six months. The couple lived nearby and had frequent fights with him. Ashraf went missing on April 26 and the body was found on April 29 which they identified as that of his brother.
Aslam alleged that the duo had killed him and tried to dispose of the body. “The body has been identified and the couple booked for murder. “The duo has absconded and the police have formed teams to arrest both. They will be arrested soon,” said Harjinder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested