Couple booked for Lalru murder

Tribune News Service

Lalru, May 3

The police have booked a local couple for the murder of a man whose partially burnt body was found near a crematorium at Dharamgarh on April 29.

The duo, identified as Ajar, alias Jaan, and his wife Arsi, have absconded. The police have identified the deceased as Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Ward No. 4 here.

Lalru SHO Harjinder Singh said a partially burnt body was found near the crematorium on April 29. During investigation, the police found that Aslam of Guru Nanak Colony here reported that his brother Mohammed Ashraf was residing there for the past six months. The couple lived nearby and had frequent fights with him. Ashraf went missing on April 26 and the body was found on April 29 which they identified as that of his brother.

Aslam alleged that the duo had killed him and tried to dispose of the body. “The body has been identified and the couple booked for murder. “The duo has absconded and the police have formed teams to arrest both. They will be arrested soon,” said Harjinder.