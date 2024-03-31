Couple hurt as truck rams into car in Lalru

Mohali, March 30
A couple was injured in a collision between a truck and a car near ITI in Lalru on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway yesterday. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and have begun an investigation into the matter.
The victim Brijbhushan Gosain, a resident of Silver City Dreams, near Focal Point, Mubarikpur, said around 7 pm on Friday, he was travelling with his wife Gitika Mishra. When he reached near the ITI, a speeding truck hit his car, injuring them.
The truck driver, Harwinder Singh of Ambala, was booked, and his vehicle has been impounded by cops at the Lalru police station.
