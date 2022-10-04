Chandigarh: Couple sentenced to 2-year rigorous imprisonment in cheque-bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

A local court has sentenced a man and his wife to two-year rigorous imprisonment in a cheque-bounce case.

The complaint against accused Murari Lal Bhatt and his wife Gyana Devi was filed by Navdeep Singh, proprietor of Goldmine Jewellers, Sector 24-C, through counsel Jagtar Kureel under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The complainant said the accused regularly purchased gold ornaments from his shop. In January, 2017, Bhatt told the complainant that he wanted to purchase some jewellery for the marriage of his daughter as well as son. He purchased jewellery for a total amount of Rs 21,78,000.

The complainant already had Rs 88,000 of the accused which the latter had paid as kitty instalments. He also issued cheques in his and his wife’s names, which were returned unpaid by the bank with remarks “funds insufficient”.

While the accused denied the charges, Kureel argued that the case had been proved with record. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the couple to two-year rigorous imprisonment.