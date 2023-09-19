Couple, son in police net for taxi driver's murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 18

Two days after the body of a cab driver was recovered from a canal in Rajpura, the police today arrested a man, his wife and their 19-year-old son for the murder.

The suspects were identified as Kandala residents Major Singh, Kulwinder Kaur and Karanvir Singh, 19. They were produced in a court today, which remanded them in five-day police custody.

The suspects allegedly killed the victim, Satbir Singh, 31, a resident of Kandala village in Mohali, dumped the body in his car and pushed it into a canal near Kheri Gandian village, Rajpura, on September 12.

The police said Karan Singh, a resident of the village, was yet to be arrested.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “After registering the case on September 17, the police cracked the case within 24 hours.”

He said during investigation, it was found that Satbir had an illicit relationship with Kulwinder Kaur for the past six-seven months. She used to run a shop in the village. Satbir had shown Kulwinder’s photos and videos to her husband Major Singh, who, along with his son Karanvir Singh, alias Komal, both taxi drivers at the airport, and one Karan Singh, conspired to eliminate him.

They called him to the rear of a liquor vend near the airport and murdered him around 11.30 pm on September 12 using sharp weapons. Later, they dumped him in the car and threw it in the canal near a bridge, the police said.

Cops have recovered a kirpan, an iron rod fixed with a cycle gear and a car used in the crime.

A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC had been registered at the IT City police station on September 17, said SHO Sarabjit Singh.

The badly mutilated body of the taxi driver was found in a car that was pulled out of a canal near Kheri Gandian village on Saturday night. Deep stab wounds were found near the neck, face and chest of the driver. One of the legs of the taxi driver was found tied.

