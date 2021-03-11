Courier firm employee dies in hit-&-run near Dappar toll plaza

Mohali, June 2
A 42-year-old man was killed and his wife sustained injuries when a rashly driven car sped away after hitting their bike near the Dappar toll plaza late on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Pauzhia village in Saran district of Bihar and presently residing at Prem Nagar Colony in Lalru. He was working with a courier firm. Injured Chanda Kumari was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi.
In her statement to the police, Chanda Rani said a rashly driven car hit their bike and they sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared her husband brought dead. A case has been registered against the unknown car driver under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427, IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala