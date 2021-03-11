Courier firm employee dies in hit-&-run near Dappar toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 2

A 42-year-old man was killed and his wife sustained injuries when a rashly driven car sped away after hitting their bike near the Dappar toll plaza late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Pauzhia village in Saran district of Bihar and presently residing at Prem Nagar Colony in Lalru. He was working with a courier firm. Injured Chanda Kumari was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi.

In her statement to the police, Chanda Rani said a rashly driven car hit their bike and they sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared her husband brought dead. A case has been registered against the unknown car driver under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427, IPC.