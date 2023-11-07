Courier firm staffer, guard die in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 6

Two persons lost their lives in separate accidents on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur road in the past 24 hours.

A two-wheeler rider, Pooran Singh Minhas (77), a resident of Mamta Enclave, was hit by a truck coming from Dera Bassi near the railway overbridge at Bhankharpur around 5 pm.

Minhas was employed in a courier firm. The police arrested the truck driver. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman, Rekha Rani, died after being hit by a truck at Gholumajra on the Dera Bassi-Chandigarh highway. The victim, a security guard at an industrial unit, was waiting for her husband to pick her up alongside the road.

