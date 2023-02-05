Court acquits all 4 suspects in Sector 15, Chandigarh, double murder case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has acquitted all four suspects - Ankit Narwal, Sunil, alias Sillu Nandal, Vicky, alias Kalia, and Amit Kumar - in a three-year-old double murder case of two students Vineet Kumar and Ajay, alias Ajju, in Sector 15, Chandigarh.

Ajay and Vineet were student leaders and were associated with the Hindustan Student Association and belonged to Jind in Haryana. The duo was studying in different colleges of the city.

As per the prosecution, the suspects had allegedly intended to kill Ashu Nain (20), a final-year BA student at DAV College, as well. However, he had left the place a couple of hours ago before the attack on December 19, 2019 around 10 pm.

The police claimed that student politics and personal rivalry were the motives behind the murder. The police registered a case against unidentified persons on the statement of Mohit Punia, who was living with deceased persons in a rented accommodation.

He told the police that on the day of the incident, he was in the room with Ajay and Vineet. Vineet attended Ankit’s call on Ajay’s mobile phone. Thereafter, Vineet left the room to give something to Ankit. When Vineet returned, four boys entered the room and asked about Ashu Nain. When Ajay said he did not know about him, the boys started firing at Ajay and Vineet and he hid behind the quilt.

After firing, all suspects ran away leaving both persons seriously injured. When he shouted for help, someone called the police. He claimed that he could identify the suspects if they were brought before him.

The police arrested the suspects within 15 days of the murder after carrying out multiple raids in different states. The police also allegedly recovered three pistols, two ‘desi katta’, live cartridges and Polo vehicle from the possession of the suspects allegedly used by them in this incident.

After the completion of investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the suspects. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the suspects to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Rabindra Pandit, counsel for the suspects, argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. The prosecution witnesses failed to support the version of the prosecution.

Public prosecutor Hukam Singh said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. The police also recovered the weapons used in the incident. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted all suspects of the charges framed against them.