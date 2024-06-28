Court acquits Delhi man in 13-year-old theft case

Chandigarh, June 27
A local court has acquitted Ajit Singh, a resident of Delhi, in a 13-year-old theft case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.
The police registered the case under Sections 379, 411, 473, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at police station, Sector 39, here on the complaint of Labhjeet Singh. The latter said he had parked his SUV in front of his house in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on November 16, 2011, at night but found it missing the next day.
The police claimed that it had recovered the vehicle on June 16, 2014, from Delhi. Thereafter, the accused was arrested from Vikaspuri, New Delhi. After completion of the investigation, a challan was filed in the court. Prima facie, the court framed the charges against the accused under Sections 411, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.
Dikshit Arora, counsel of the accused, argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case. He said there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses. However, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the charges.
After hearing the arguments the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him. It said there was no document submitted pertaining to the identification of the stolen vehicle by the complainant. Besides, the seizure memo mentions the SUV to be green-silver colour, whereas the complainant had mentioned the colour of his vehicle cream-grey in the FIR.
No vehicle documents submitted
