Court acquits man in cheque bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

A local court has acquitted a person, Pan Singh of Baltana, in a cheque bounce case after the complainant failed to prove charges.

Ajay Kumar of Burail in his complaint filed before the court under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, claimed the accused was known to him for many years. In November 2018, the accused took a loan of Rs 4 lakh from him.

The accused issued a cheque in July 2019 of Rs 4 lakh. The cheque was returned with the remarks “signature differ”. Anil Joshi, counsel for the accused, argued the complainant failed to show his financial capacity to loan such a huge amount to his client. He said there was no proof that the complainant knew the accused for a long time.

