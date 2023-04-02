Court acquits Panchkula resident in rape case

Chandigarh, April 1
A local court has acquitted Manish Poonia, a resident of Panchkula, in a rape case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.
On the complaint of a woman, a case was registered against the accused on February 2, 2019 under Section 376(2) of the IPC at the Sector 3 police station here.
The woman alleged that she came in contact with the accused for matrimonial alliance through website ‘Shaadi.com’ where he made his fake profile. They met at Sukhna Lake area for the first time on August 1, 2017. Thereafter, meetings took place around her office area.
She alleged that on September 26, 2017, the accused forcefully made physical relations with her in his car near the back side parking area of Sukhna Lake. Later, he felt guilty and proposed her for marriage.
She alleged that the suspect later disclosed her that he was already married and his divorce case was pending.
Denying all charges, the counsel for the accused said there was a delay of almost one year in filing the FIR. The counsel said the complainant herself told her mother that the she was aware of Poonia’s previous marriage and matrimonial dispute with his wife. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.
